Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

It seems Lisa Carrington isn't satisfied with two Olympic gold medals and one bronze, as well as the supreme Halberg Award.

The champion kayaker took out the top honour at last night's Halberg Awards, after winning the 200m gold and 500m bronze at Rio in 2016.

She also won the 200m gold in London, but despite her staggering level of achievement, she has no intention to hang up her paddle yet.

"It's all about personal performance and development, so that's something I feel there is heaps of room to grow," she told Breakfast today.

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I know I've got lots more work to do."

She was still motivated to get up each morning and train.