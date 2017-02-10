 

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

It seems Lisa Carrington isn't satisfied with two Olympic gold medals and one bronze, as well as the supreme Halberg Award.

It appears two Olympic gold medals and a bronze aren't enough for New Zealand's champion kayaker.
The champion kayaker took out the top honour at last night's Halberg Awards, after winning the 200m gold and 500m bronze at Rio in 2016.

She also won the 200m gold in London, but despite her staggering level of achievement, she has no intention to hang up her paddle yet.

"It's all about personal performance and development, so that's something I feel there is heaps of room to grow," she told Breakfast today.

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I know I've got lots more work to do."

She was still motivated to get up each morning and train.

"I still enjoy it so I'll keep going."

The Olympic champion claimed her first Supreme Halberg at the sixth time of asking.
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father's promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.

Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

New Zealand won both their matches yesterday against Japan and Samoa in the Challenge Cup.

Watch: 'Nothing brings NZ sports teams together like the haka' - Black Sox unleash rousing haka against Samoa

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

LIVE: 'Stay safe' - hundreds of whales die at Farewell Spit as people rush to save survivors

The call has gone out for those who can help at the 10.30am high tide.


Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.


In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father's promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.


As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

The Rio Olympic champion beat out Mahe Drysdale, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Liam Malone to take home the award for 2017.


 
