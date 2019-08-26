TODAY |

Lisa Carrington completes golden double at world champs with K1 500m title

Kiwi kayak great Lisa Carrington has continued her domination at the World Championships with her second gold medal in Hungary this morning.

Carrington kicked off the final day of competition in Szeged with an emphatic final in the K1 500m, reclaiming the title that has eluded her since four years ago in Milan.

The 30-year-old took control of the race in the opening strokes, building up a lead in the opening 200m and by the halfway mark, was almost two seconds clear of her nearest opponent.

Carrington held on from there, finishing with a time of 1:55:76 - 1.63 seconds faster than Belarus' Volha Khudzenka. Hometown favourite Danuta Kozak took bronze.

It comes after Carrington blitzed the field yesterday in the K1 200m final to claim gold there as well.

Today's win saw Carrington's remarkable haul of world championships medals increase to 17, which includes 10 golds. 

