Lisa Carrington blitzes field to claim seventh K1 200 world title

Lisa Carrington continued her world domination of the K1 200 event, winning her seventh successive world title in style in the Szeged, Hungary.

Carrington, 30, is unbeaten in the format for seven years, claiming this year's victory by nearly two whole seconds.

Having reached the final with two impressive showings in her heat and semi-final, Carrington crossed the line with a time of 39.39 seconds, with Poland's Marta Walczywicz in second (41.33) and Denmark's Emma Jorgensen (41.34) in third.

"I won my first K1 200 world championships here eight years ago, so this means a lot to me," Carrington said afterwards.

"It's amazing to hear the crowd at the 200-metre mark, and thanks to everyone for being here, it's really cool."