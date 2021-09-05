Lisa Adams says time with sister Dame Val her favourite Paralympic moment

Paralympic champion Lisa Adams says spending time with her sister Dame Valerie eclipsed winning gold as her favourite moment in Tokyo.

Lisa, who finished seventh in the discus final on Saturday night and won gold in the shot put a week ago, told 1 NEWS the Games were made all the more special with her big sister by her side.

"It’s nice to have family here given in these circumstances most people can’t have family here. I think spending more time with my sister has been really special," Lisa said.

"I can’t imagine doing this without her. She gives me all that knowledge as a coach and then with the same breath I can see her as a sister.

Dame Valerie Adams embraces her younger sister Lisa Adams after she wins gold in the shot put at the Tokyo Paralympics. Source: Photosport

"We get along, we don’t fight, we both get each other’s situations. We’re both mums, both miss our families. She’s been away for a long, long time so I really appreciate her staying on and being with me on my campaign, it’s been really nice."

Lisa battled torrential rain during the discus final on Saturday night, but despite the event not being her strongest suit, she said she planned on sticking with it.

"It's my fun event. I quite like it because it's so challenging. We have world champs back in Japan next year so we'll see how I go."