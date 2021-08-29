TODAY |

Lisa Adams 'frickin' happy' with shot put gold in Tokyo

Source:  1 NEWS

Shot putter Lisa Adams says she's "frickin' happy" about winning gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women's F37 final. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Adams said her sister and coach, Valerie, helped her turn gold medal dream into a goal. Source: 1 Sport

Although her win had not "sunken in yet" when she spoke to 1 NEWS' Michelle Prendiville, Adams said she was "happy".

"We came out here wanting to smash it and we did good."

Her penultimate throw had been 15.12 metres, breaking the Paralympic record.

All of her throws in the lead up to this one had also broken the record.

Read more
Lisa Adams wins shot put gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Adams described this as a "bonus".

"I’m always constantly competing against myself so that just happened to be a thing, but never a goal of mine to specifically smash that record."

She described being hugged by sister and coach, Olympian Dame Valerie Adams, after her win as "special".

"That moment at the end, far out. What a way to top it off. Man, I got so emotional. That was special.

Lisa Adams reacting to her gold medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics. Source: TVNZ

"That was special to embrace my sister, she’s so loving. It was kind of like a 'we did it'. And then she put the flag on me and yeah, that was really, really special."

Adams said her sister had the bragging rights in the family, but also described her gold medal win as "special".

Your playlist will load after this ad

She said her son would not let her come home from the Paralympics without a medal. Source: 1 NEWS

"It was a dream and then my sister coach helped me turn it into a goal and then we just planned how to attack it and just gunned it..."

Adams thanked Aotearoa for its support and had this message: "I started athletics when I was 27 years old and I’m a Paralympic champion now, so it’s never too late to start anything either."

Other Sport
Paralympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lisa Adams 'frickin' happy' with shot put gold in Tokyo
2
Lisa Adams wins shot put gold at Tokyo Paralympics
3
Ardie Savea chokes up saying what All Blacks captaincy means to him
4
Sprinter Danielle Aitchison gunning for medal in Tokyo
5
Neiufi family gets new date to remember after Tokyo triumph
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
03:15

Neiufi's gold tops off 'hell of a ride' since Paralympics debut in Rio
01:31

Neiufi family gets new date to remember after Tokyo triumph

Wheel Blacks finish eighth in Paralympics wheelchair rugby after loss to Danes

Shot putter Ben Tuimaseve vows to return after last place