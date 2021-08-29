Lisa Adams 'frickin' happy' with shot put gold in Tokyo

Shot putter Lisa Adams says she's "frickin' happy" about winning gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women's F37 final.

Although her win had not "sunken in yet" when she spoke to 1 NEWS' Michelle Prendiville, Adams said she was "happy".

"We came out here wanting to smash it and we did good."

Her penultimate throw had been 15.12 metres, breaking the Paralympic record.

All of her throws in the lead up to this one had also broken the record.

Adams described this as a "bonus".

"I’m always constantly competing against myself so that just happened to be a thing, but never a goal of mine to specifically smash that record."

She described being hugged by sister and coach, Olympian Dame Valerie Adams, after her win as "special".

"That moment at the end, far out. What a way to top it off. Man, I got so emotional. That was special.

Lisa Adams reacting to her gold medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics. Source: TVNZ

"That was special to embrace my sister, she’s so loving. It was kind of like a 'we did it'. And then she put the flag on me and yeah, that was really, really special."

Adams said her sister had the bragging rights in the family, but also described her gold medal win as "special".

"It was a dream and then my sister coach helped me turn it into a goal and then we just planned how to attack it and just gunned it..."