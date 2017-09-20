Linda Villumsen denied seventh road cycling world champs medal after finishing sixth in women's time trial

A world class field has denied Kiwi road cycling great Linda Villumsen a seventh world championships medal in the time trial.

Villumsen finished sixth this morning in Bergen, Norway, unable to match the pace of the fastest riders in wet conditions on the 21.1km course.

The 2015 world champion hovered from fifth to seventh throughout the technical course, clocking 29 minutes 46 seconds which left her 37sec outside the medals.

The time was nearly a minute slower than Dutch winner Annemiek van Vleuten, who headed off two other accomplished riders - second-placed compatriot Anna van Der Breggen and Australian Katrin Garfoot.

It is a rare medal-less outcome for 32-year-old Villumsen, whose first world championships medal was a bronze when riding for her native Denmark in 2009.

In total, she has won one gold, two silver and third bronze, with the breakthrough success coming two years ago in Richmond, Virginia.

Villumsen still has a shot at a medal, when she rides the women's road race on Sunday (NZT) alongside Kiwi Georgia Williams.

Villumsen joined her professional team-mates to place fifth in the team time trial at the start of the week-long championships.

The win for van Vleuten was an emotional one, coming little more than a year after a horrific accident in the Rio Olympics road race which left her with three spinal fractures.

The 34-year-old was tearful after topping the field of 54.

"I can't believe it. To be world champion in the TT, I never thought it would be, but this year I've started to believe," she said.