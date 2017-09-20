 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Other Sport


Linda Villumsen denied seventh road cycling world champs medal after finishing sixth in women's time trial

share

Source:

NZN

A world class field has denied Kiwi road cycling great Linda Villumsen a seventh world championships medal in the time trial.

The 2015 world champion was nearly a minute behind eventual Dutch winner Annemiek van Vleuten.
Source: SKY

Villumsen finished sixth this morning in Bergen, Norway, unable to match the pace of the fastest riders in wet conditions on the 21.1km course.

The 2015 world champion hovered from fifth to seventh throughout the technical course, clocking 29 minutes 46 seconds which left her 37sec outside the medals.

The time was nearly a minute slower than Dutch winner Annemiek van Vleuten, who headed off two other accomplished riders - second-placed compatriot Anna van Der Breggen and Australian Katrin Garfoot.

It is a rare medal-less outcome for 32-year-old Villumsen, whose first world championships medal was a bronze when riding for her native Denmark in 2009.

In total, she has won one gold, two silver and third bronze, with the breakthrough success coming two years ago in Richmond, Virginia.

Villumsen still has a shot at a medal, when she rides the women's road race on Sunday (NZT) alongside Kiwi Georgia Williams.

Villumsen joined her professional team-mates to place fifth in the team time trial at the start of the week-long championships.

The win for van Vleuten was an emotional one, coming little more than a year after a horrific accident in the Rio Olympics road race which left her with three spinal fractures.

The 34-year-old was tearful after topping the field of 54.

"I can't believe it. To be world champion in the TT, I never thought it would be, but this year I've started to believe," she said.

"The downs make the ups more beautiful, makes it really special."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

04:01
1
The former America's Cup sailor turned commentator says the decision won't stop teams hunting for different engineering advantages though.

Peter Lester backs Team NZ's call to abandon cyclors: 'It gives the sport back to sailors'

00:43
2
The Duco Events boss was passionate about the issue at yesterday's press conference.

Watch: Composed David Higgins announces ref change for Parker's fight with Fury - 'We've been offered a compromise'

00:30
3
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

4
Eben Etzebeth shows his disappointment during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Keep our families out of it' - Boks skipper upset after fans target partners following ABs humiliation

01:04
5
The Kiwi boxer got rid of his scruffy look for Sunday's bout, but he revealed there's still some body waxing needed to truly finish the look.

Baby-faced Joe Parker giggles through explanation of clean-shaven mentality: 'Look sharp, feel sharp, fight sharp'

00:13
People frantically try to help those trapped beneath the buildings.

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 79 as buildings collapse

People fled office buildings as the quake shook Mexico City on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage to the capital.

01:54
Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

Election countdown: Housing, education, mental health and addressing poverty key issues in upper South Island

Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

03:23
Out of a Wellington flat a small buy-one-give-one sanitary supply business was formed by students Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam.

'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.

00:45
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the saga is starting to hurt National.


04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 