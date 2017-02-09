'It was like a knife went up my leg' - Liam Malone on crutches after suffering nerve damage

Paralympic hero Liam Malone is back on crutches for the second time this summer, after suffering what appears to be nerve irritation in one of his legs.

Malone spent Christmas day in 2016 in hospital, picking up an innocuous injury while getting out of his car.

"It wouldn't go away. I went to hospital and they said it was probably some sort of nerve irritation or nerve damage," Malone told Fairfax.

"It was like a knife went up my leg."

The pain would subside, with Malone returning to training in early January, only for the same injury to come back later on in his other leg.

"I'm in the middle of season you know. It hurts to train and it makes training really hard. You can't quite go as hard, and it makes every step a bit more painful," Malone said about the latest setback.