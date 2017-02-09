 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'It was like a knife went up my leg' - Liam Malone on crutches after suffering nerve damage

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Paralympic hero Liam Malone is back on crutches for the second time this summer, after suffering what appears to be nerve irritation in one of his legs.

The Halberg Disabled Sportsperson of the year spoke of his struggles in preparation for the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
Source: 1 NEWS

Malone spent Christmas day in 2016 in hospital, picking up an innocuous injury while getting out of his car.

"It wouldn't go away. I went to hospital and they said it was probably some sort of nerve irritation or nerve damage," Malone told Fairfax.

The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It was like a knife went up my leg."

The pain would subside, with Malone returning to training in early January, only for the same injury to come back later on in his other leg.

The Kiwi blade runner was crowned Disabled Sportsperson of the year at the Halberg Awards.
Source: Seven Sharp

"I'm in the middle of season you know. It hurts to train and it makes training really hard. You can't quite go as hard, and it makes every step a bit more painful," Malone said about the latest setback.

The newest injury has put Malone's appearance at the upcoming Auckland Track Challenge on February 26 in doubt.

Related

01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'By 2020 I want to become the fastest man on the planet' – Kiwi blade runner Liam Malone
00:47
The Halberg Disabled Sportsperson of the year spoke of his struggles in preparation for the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

'The last three years sucked!' Liam Malone's frank admission on his journey to Paralympic glory

01:02
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

01:30
2
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

00:16
3
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

00:28
4
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Video: Kiwi sprinter gives Usain Bolt a run for his money in 150m race

00:10
5
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.

Watch: Liam Messam, say hello to my shoulder! Rampaging Tongan Thor gets fortnight off for brutal head hit


01:46
Child health experts in Australia fear a daily dose of junk food is becoming the norm.

Too many toddlers being fed biscuits, hot chips and lollies

Child health experts in Australia fear a daily dose of junk food is becoming the norm.

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.

00:29
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ