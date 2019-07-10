TODAY |

'I like to be the best' - Kiwi teen out to dominate after career-threatening tumour

Being touted as the next Sarah Ulmer leaves some pretty big shoes to fill, but at just 16 years old, Kiwi teen Prudence Fowler is living up to that tag.

With a staggering 24 national titles already under her belt, the year 12 Auckland student is the country's best track and road cyclist for her age.

"Every sport that came my way, I'd give it a go," she told 1 NEWS.

"I like to be the best at things. I kinda tried my best with everything. I could be alright at everything or exceptional at one."

Once named rower of the year at school, Fowler ignored those talents to focus on the bike. 

However, that would all take a turn at age 12, when a benign tumour eroded her leg bone, needing surgery. Not that it would slow her down, though.

"I've always said every time I had the surgery and came back I always seem to get stronger than I was before, which is kind of strange."

With the tumour removed, and a plate inserted in her leg, Fowler has gone on to dominate age grade competition for the past four years.

Through her parents, Fowler is eligible to cycle for Ireland, Spain or England, although for now she knows where her loyalties lie.

"I can ride for a few, but I've grown up in New Zealand my whole life."

Prudence Fowler, 16, is being hailed as the next Sarah Ulmer. Source: 1 NEWS
