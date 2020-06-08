Lights out: Cody Garbrandt floors UFC rival with vicious right hook dubbed the knock-out of the year

Cody Garbrandt has pulled off what many are calling the knockout of the year.

The out-of-form Garbrandt squared off with Rafael Assuncao at UFC 250, coming off a three-fight losing streak and looking to stage a return to the top ranks.

The former UFC bantamweight champion made an emphatic comeback in his fight against Assuncao, landing a clean right hook leaving, the 37-year old Brazllian fighter motionless on the canvas.

The shot landed in synchronicity with the buzzer signalling the end of the round, however, the fight was all but over with the referee officially calling an end the bout.

The fight earned the 28-year-old the performance of the night award.

Several UFC fighters took to Twitter to share their amazement at the KO, one being world UFC light heavyweight number one, Dominick Reyes, who dubbed Garbrandt's performance as "KO of the year".

After the fight Garbrandt reflected on his rollercoaster ride through the UFC ranks.

"I went from the top of the world 11-0 to a three fight skid. I just want to thank everyone for sticking with me." Garbrandt said.