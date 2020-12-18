Light winds could wreak havoc in final day of AM cup Christmas Cup

Just like yesterday, we may have a delayed started to the America’s cup Christmas cup this afternoon on Auckland Waitematā harbour.

Emirates Team New Zealand cross INEOS Team UK in race four during the America's Cup World Series on Auckland Harbour on December 18 Source: Getty

With winds forecasted to be below the required six knot minimum at 3pm, regatta director Iain Murray hopes that moving the racing to the outermost Course A will make the most of valuable winds.

"We will get races, it's just how long we have to wait for them," Murray said.

There is also a 7pm course cut off time that Murray will have to keep a watchful eye

over.

With Team NZ still the team to beat, and almost looking like certain finalists when they

face struggling Team UK in the first semi-final this afternoon schedule for 15:12.

Today's race schedule, starting at 3:12pm, looks like this:

Race one - Team UK v Team NZ (15:12)

Race two - Luna Rossa v American Magic (15:50)

Race three - Winners R1 v Winners R2 (16:37)