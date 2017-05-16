Liam Malone prepared to sacrifice Tokyo Paralympics for new goal of becoming faster than Usain Bolt

After two Paralympic gold medals and a Bachelor's degree, you'd think Liam Malone might want to be taking a break.

But the Kiwi sprinter is doing anything but with his glass-full approach to life leading to yet another impressive goal.

"The next step for me is becoming the fastest person on the planet, running 9.5 seconds," the Kiwi sprinter said.

It's well-known that Malone is quick, but chopping one and a half seconds off your personal best means you've got to do something a little bit different.

"There's only two ways you can run faster than Usain Bolt," he said.

"Either take a truckload of steroids or make yourself seven foot tall!"

Thankfully, he’s doing the latter - Malone believing that by using stints that will effectively make him seven feet tall, he will be able to increase his stride length by anywhere between 10 to 15 centremetres.

Although the concept poses problems the same way steroids would as it's just as illegal by international competition standards.

In fact, even if he stays at his current competing height of six feet two inches – that might too soon be against the rules.

"There are some changes happening in the IPC, which is the Paralympic Committee, and depending on what those changes are I either will or will not keep running."

Those changes mean athletes like Malone will need to compete at their natural height which for him is around 5 foot ten inches a height he says won't allow him to maximise his blades.