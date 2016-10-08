Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke all named Members of NZOM after stellar results in Rio

Following their golden moments in Rio, Anna Grimaldi, Liam Malone and the winning Men's 49er pair of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have all been named Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit in this year's New Year's Honours List.

The Kiwi Bladerunner

All four athletes competed on the world's biggest stage this year with Burling and Tuke taking gold medals in sailing at the Olympics, while Grimaldi and Malone also secured gold medals at the Paralympics.

Malone took home gold in the men's 200m T44 and men's 400m T44 events and set Paralympic records in both events.

He also won silver in the men's 100m T44.

The "Kiwi Bladerunner" also caught the world's attention away from the track with his outgoing personality and memorable quotes that saw him compare himself to being "New Zealand's cyborg overlord".

"She's going to do something really big here"

Grimaldi won the gold medal in the women's long jump T47 with a distance of 5.62m, breaking her personal best by 21cm and extended her New Zealand record of 5.41m which she sete the previous year at the IPC Athletics World Championships.

Grimaldi was sitting in second place behind Yunidis Castillo of Cuba who was leading with a jump of 5.59m - a mark the young Kiwi initially thought she hadn't come close to.

"I was definitely thinking that wasn't any bigger than my last jump, I was kinda like, that wasn't that good and Raylene my coach was just saying yes it was, it was bigger, just wait," said Grimaldi.

"When she went into the long jump run up for the last jump it was just... you just saw the mongrel in her eyes and you just... You know it, you see it in an athlete and I just thought to myself, she's going to do something really big here and sure enough it did," said Grimaldi's coach, Raylene Bates.

The distance was announced and the rest became history.

The 19-year-old also represented New Zealand in sprinting disciplines in Rio.

Inseparable

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have done everything else in their already-historic careers so entering the NZ Order of Merit together as members should come as no surprise.

Burling and Tuke were the first sailors to win four consecutive World Championships in the 49ers class (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016).

For the four years between the London and Rio Olympics they were unbeaten in major regattas in the 49er class, winning a total of 28.

Burling is also the youngest sailer to represent New Zealand at an Olympic Games after he travelled to Beijing in 2008 at just 17 years of age before going on to skipper the winning boat at the 2013 Youth America's Cup.

The pair were named International Sailing Federation Rolex World Male Sailors of the Year in 2015.

Burling and Tuke were named Yachting New Zealand Sailors of the Year in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The pair were also the first Kiwi Olympians selected as a pair to be New Zealand's flag bearer at the opening ceremony.