Lewis Hamilton subject to online racist abuse after controversial British GP win

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton was on the receiving end of racist abuse online after winning the British Grand Prix.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It came after Hamilton collided with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the opening lap at Silverstone yesterday, forcing the Dutch driver to retire from the race.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix. Source: Associated Press

Verstappen labelled Hamilton's move as disrespectful and unsportsmanlike, prompting the online barrage of abuse towards Hamilton.

In a joint statement, Mercedes and the Formula One governing body condemned the online abuse, saying racist trolls should be held accountable for their actions.