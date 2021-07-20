TODAY |

Lewis Hamilton subject to online racist abuse after controversial British GP win

Source:  1 NEWS

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton was on the receiving end of racist abuse online after winning the British Grand Prix.

The abuse came after a crash involving Hamilton and Max Verstappen which saw the Dutch driver retire from the race. Source: Breakfast

It came after Hamilton collided with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the opening lap at Silverstone yesterday, forcing the Dutch driver to retire from the race. 

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix. Source: Associated Press

Verstappen labelled Hamilton's move as disrespectful and unsportsmanlike, prompting the online barrage of abuse towards Hamilton.

In a joint statement, Mercedes and the Formula One governing body condemned the online abuse, saying racist trolls should be held accountable for their actions. 

Earlier this month three England football players suffered online racist abuse after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley.

