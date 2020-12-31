Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK New Year's honours

Lewis Hamilton is now a Sir as well as a seven-time Formula One champion.

He received a knighthood today in the United Kingdom as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year's honours list, which also recognised performers, politicians and people out of the limelight working to defeat Covid-19 and its devastating impacts.

Hamilton, who secured his seventh F1 title last month to equal Michael Schumacher’s record, said his recent success was partly inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 35-year-old race car driver took the knee on the grid and wore anti-racism slogans during the season.

“It was a different drive than what I’ve had in me in the past, to get to the end of those races first so that I could utilise that platform” against racism, Hamilton told the BBC.

Supporters have suggested he would have been knighted sooner if not for his tax status. Hamilton’s knighthood was awarded in the “overseas” section of the honours list because he lives in low-tax Monaco.

His tax affairs made news in 2017 when the Paradise Papers leak showed he avoided paying more than NZ$5.5 million in taxes on a private jet registered in the Isle of Man, a tax haven.

Motorsport UK Chairman David Richards said his tax status had been “totally misunderstood” and that the racing champion was among the 5,000 highest taxpayers in the UK.

In other British honours, veteran comic actress Sheila Hancock was made a dame in recognition of her six-decade career. Acclaimed makeup artist Pat McGrath, dubbed the “most influential makeup artist in the world” by Vogue, also received a damehood.

There was a knighthood for cinematographer Roger Deakins, a 15-time Academy Award nominee who has won Oscars for Blade Runner 2049 and 1917.

Actress Lesley Manville, an Oscar nominee for Phantom Thread, was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE.

Actor Toby Jones, whose credits include voicing the character of Dobby in two Harry Potter movies, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire or OBE, as was writer Jed Mercurio, creator of the TV detective series Line of Duty.

There is growing criticism of the honours’ evocation of the British Empire, the legacy of which has been debated anew amid campaigns against racism and colonialism around the world.

The education spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, Kate Green, who has an OBE, recently called the titles of the honours “offensive and divisive.”