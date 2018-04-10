TODAY |

Lewis Clareburt sets another national record at NZ swim championships

Source:  1 NEWS

Swimming sensation Lewis Clareburt has done it again, breaking his second national record this weekend, this time in the 200m individual medley.

Lewis Clareburt. Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old smashed the record by an incredible 1.35 seconds, finishing in 1 minute, 57.89 at the New Zealand nationals last night in Auckland.

The previous record was held by Brad Ashby in 2017 at the FINA World Championships.

Clareburt now holds New Zealand Open records in both of the 200 and 400 IM events.

“I knew I had it in me, I just had to piece it together nicely,” Clareburt said after the race.

Clareburt also achieved the Olympic qualification time, and is looking in top form ahead of the Tokyo Games in just a few months.
 

