Kiwi Lewis Clareburt claims world champs bronze in men's 400m medley

Lewis Clareburt has delivered New Zealand's first medal at this year's Swimming World Championships in South Korea after claiming bronze in the men's 400m individual medley this morning.

Clareburt finished with a time of 4:12:07 to break the New Zealand record but he was a second behind Japan's Daiya Seto, who won gold, and the USA's Jay Litherland in second.

The 20-year-old is the fifth New Zealander to win a medal at the event, ending a four-year drought after Lauren Boyle took home two silvers in 2015.