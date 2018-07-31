 

'Let's dance' - Tyson Fury confirms plans to fight Deontay Wilder

1 NEWS
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury appears to have a genuine shot of regaining his past glory, stating that he was in negotiations to face WBC title holder Deontay Wilder in December.

Having made his comeback to the ring after a two year absence earlier this year, Fury will face Italian heavyweight Francesco Pianeta next month in Belfast.

However, it appears that the former unified heavyweight world champion will face undefeated American Wilder at the end of the year, posting a message on Twitter to update fans on his current situation.

"I can confirm that me and Deontay Wilder are in negotiations. [It is] very close to being done," Fury said.

"I can reveal that negotiations have been very strong for December. We are almost done with this deal.

"But I won't be looking over Francesco Pianeta. He is going to give me the right fight and the right work to prepare me for Wilder. I'll flatten him first and then Wilder, let's dance.

"You've been dealing with Eddie Hearn and Joshua, but I'm a man of my word. If I say I'll fight you, I'll fight you."

The former world champion is lining up the WBC title holder for December. Source: Twitter/Tyson Fury
US Winter Olympian and wife speak of their heartbreak at daughter's tragic drowning - 'She was floating in the pool'

Associated Press
Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, hope that by talking about their 19-month daughter's drowning death, they can prevent other parents from experiencing such heartbreak.

The couple appeared in their first public interview on NBC's "Today" show.

Morgan described visiting her neighbor's home with their children in June when she realized that daughter Emmy was missing.

She saw a sliver of light coming from the door leading to the backyard and said her "heart sank." She opened the door and saw her child floating in the pool.

Their child died the next day at a hospital. Bode Miller said her brain went too long without oxygen.

Bode Miller said talking about her death helps them to heal and maybe helps prevent it from happening to other parents.

Bode and Morgan Miller lost 19-month old daughter Emeline earlier this year. Source: Associated Press
MLB pitcher who was one out away from historic no-hitter apologises after offensive tweets resurface

Associated Press
Sean Newcomb thought his near no-hitter would be the story of the day.

Then he picked up his phone.

Newcomb said he had forgotten about racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager, but was quickly reminded a few minutes after speaking with the media about the Atlanta Braves' 4-1 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After seeing that he had been called out, the 25-year-old Newcomb said it was his idea to bring reporters back to the clubhouse so he could address the issue before he went home.

The old tweets overshadowed his career-best moment.

"This is something obviously that can't be happening," he said. "I feel bad about it. I don't mean to offend anybody. It was six, seven years ago. I didn't mean anything by it and I definitely regret it, for sure."

Newcomb came within one strike of pitching the first no-hitter by the Braves since 1994, denied when Chris Taylor sharply singled with two outs in the ninth inning.

"I was happy to get to that point and annoyed it was just a groundball through the hole," Newcomb said. "In hindsight, you'd like to throw a different pitch or something, but I will just take that and go forward."

Newcomb had a 2-2 count when Taylor hit a hard grounder beyond the reach of diving third baseman Johan Camargo. That came on the career-high 134th and final pitch by the lefty.

"I was crushed," Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki said. "It felt like we lost, like that was a walk-off hit, but it happens. We were really close."

Newcomb (10-5) exited to a thunderous standing ovation from the sellout crowd at SunTrust Park as manager Brian Snitker removed him. Snitker took the ball and gave it back to Newcomb as a keepsake — instead, Newcomb simply tossed it toward the Atlanta dugout as he walked off, wanting no souvenir of the near-miss.

Kent Mercker was the last Atlanta pitcher to throw a no-hitter, doing it 24 years ago at Dodger Stadium. There have been three no-hitters in the majors this year.

Less than an hour later, Newcomb was talking about his offensive tweets.

"I just wanted to apologize for any insensitive material," he said. "It was a long time ago, six or seven years ago, saying some stupid stuff with friends."

Major League Baseball dealt with a similar situation this month involving Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader on the night he pitched in the All-Star Game.

"Such inappropriate comments have no place in our game," MLB said in a statement. "We are aware of this serious issue ... we will identify an appropriate course of diversity training for him in the Atlanta community."

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Braves said they had spoken to Newcomb, calling him "incredibly remorseful."

"We find the tweets hurtful and incredibly disappointing and even though he was 18 or 19 years old when posted, it doesn't make them any less tolerable. We will work together with Sean towards mending the wounds created in our community," the team said.

Newcomb struck out eight and walked one against the NL West leaders. He retired the first 15 batters before walking Yasiel Puig to begin the sixth, and that was the only runner Newcomb permitted until the ninth.

Dan Winkler relieved Newcomb and gave up Manny Machado's RBI single before ending it on Matt Kemp's groundout.

Nick Markakis homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Braves snapped a four-game skid and pulled within 1½ games of the NL East lead.

Pitching past the seventh for the first time in 40 career starts, Newcomb worked fast, mixing a good fastball with sharp breaking balls. This is his second season in the majors, having gone 4-9 in 19 starts last year.

"He could've thrown 160 pitches and been fine, as evidenced to the last hitter," Snitker said. "He got up to 95 (mph), probably had some of his best velocities. He kept attacking the strike zone, making them swing the bat and did a great job."

Ross Stripling (8-3) was subpar in his second straight start, allowing four runs, seven hits and one walk in four innings. Stripling, a first-time All-Star, gave up seven hits and five runs, a season high, in a no-decision that the Dodgers lost last week at Philadelphia.

For Newcomb, a day that could've been nearly perfect had a dramatic letdown. His old social media comments cast some darkness on a big day for the Braves, who were also celebrating the Hall of Fame enshrinement of third baseman Chipper Jones in Cooperstown, New York.

Fifty thousand roaring Braves were ready to celebrate with Sean Newcomb. Then it all came undone. Source: Fox Sports
