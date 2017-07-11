'Let me at him' - Fired up Anthony Joshua has Joseph Parker in his sights says promoter

British fighter Anthony Joshua is hungry for a title unification clash of the titans with Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker, promoter Eddie Hearn says.

With talk between the Parker and Joshua camps of a unification bout going back and forth in recent weeks, Matchroom boss Hearn gave the most significant hint yet that the two champions could meet in the ring next year in a winner-take-all showdown.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Hearn says that Team Parker have done a good job in turning Joshua's head, convincing the unbeaten Brit and holder of the IBF and WBA titles to meet their fighter in an attempt to take his WBO belt.

"I believe they want the fight. They have done a good job on Anthony Joshua, because his message to me last night was very simple, 'let me at him'," Hearn said.

"He's winding him up, he's pushing the right buttons to get the bite out of Anthony Joshua and Anthony wants to fight Joseph Parker. He wants to do a job on him and we hope it's the next fight for the spring."

Hearn also said that a deal between the two sides is close, as the two fighters attempt to unify the heavyweight division.

"We are single digits, percentages away right now, and we have to be creative."