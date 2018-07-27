 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Less movement, more punches' – Joseph Parker outlines plan for Dillian Whyte

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

The Kiwi faces off against the Brit on Sunday morning. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos
3

'Time to go home' - Karl Tu'inukuafe shares heart-warming farewell picture directed to Chiefs
4

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
5

Crusaders welcome back Joe Moody as full-strength squad named for semi-final with Hurricanes
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:43
Rowing NZ won’t select athletes who leave our shores, saying they’re dedicated to those who stay at Lake Karapiro.

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
01:39
Critics and fans alike sense there’s something different about the Kiwi boxer in his return to the UK.

Boxing world gets first look at Joseph Parker since title fight loss to Anthony Joshua - 'He's grown up'
00:15
In the final 2.4km of stage 17 Froome was gassed and struggled to stay in touch with the leaders.

Chris Froome happy to take supporting role for race-leading Team Sky teammate in Tour de France
00:15
One very young Phillies fan will have an interesting entry in their baby book.

Watch: Cool-headed MLB fan nabs home run ball with one-handed catch while holding baby

Geraint Thomas keeps hold of yellow jersey after 18th Tour de France stage

AAP
Topics
Other Sport

Briton Geraint Thomas stayed safe in the yellow jersey as Frenchman Arnaud Demare won stage 18 of the Tour de France in Pau.

Groupama-FDJ's Demare held off Christophe Laporte of Cofidis and Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates in a sprint finish to claim his second career Tour win and his first this year.

Team Sky's Thomas crossed the line with the front group to ensure he holds on to his advantage of one minute and 59 seconds over Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb going into Friday's mountain test in the Pyrenees.

Demare's stage win came on the day that German sprinter Andre Greipel, already out of this year's Tour, apologised to him on Twitter after suggesting in an earlier post that Demare had used illegitimate means in order to avoid missing the time cut when struggling on the Col du Portet on Wednesday.

Despite Greipel's apology, Demare said he had used his comments as motivation.

"I can thank Greipel today," he said.

"I thought of him a lot."

Yesterday morning, Greipel wrote: "My apology go out to @ArnaudDemare and @GroupamaFDJ as I have had not the right to make that tweet based on GPS time, which can be wrong, plus I got the incorrect times he lost on the last hill. I'm sorry. Lesson learned: don't tweet about sth you are not part off."

The first sprint stage since Friday was contested by a vastly depleted field of quick men following the exits of Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel, Andre Greipel, Fernando Gaviria, Dylan Groenewegen and Michael Matthew at various points in the Tour so far.

World champion Peter Sagan was also not the factor he might usually be after suffering a nasty crash on Wednesday's stage.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider hobbled on to his bike in the morning but had put his team on the front in the final few kilometres before eventually finishing eighth.

Sagan needs simply to make it to Paris to secure his sixth career green jersey.

After the drama of the past two days in the mountains, this was a largely uneventful stage, no doubt welcome to those still with an eye on the fight for yellow.

Wednesday's stage winner Nairo Quintana of Movistar was caught in a crash along with Australian team Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates with 105km to go but they were soon back on their bikes.

Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Chris Froome climb alpe d'huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs and Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Chris Froome climb alpe d'huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:19
Parker will aim to get his career back on track when he faces Dillian White in London on Sunday.

‘This is the hurt business and I really want to hurt him’ – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

QEII Poo: Christchurch residents in foul mood after hefty number of 'code browns' at new $39m pool

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

Watch: Dillian Whyte gets the giggles during pre-fight stare down with Joseph Parker

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker appears to have the mental edge over British opponent Dillian Whyte, who suffered a bout of the giggles during the pair's pre-fight stare down in London this morning.

With Parker and Whyte to meet face to face in the ring on Sunday morning NZT, both fighters fronted media in London, answering questions about the fight.

While Parker was his usual cool self, Whyte failed to keep his composure, appearing to fight back laughter after some taunts from members of the audience.

Critics and fans alike sense there’s something different about the Kiwi boxer in his return to the UK. Source: 1 NEWS
The Kiwi boxer said he is unfazed with the trash talk from his British rival. Source: 1 NEWS

Victory for either fighter on Sunday would open up a path for a rematch against Anthony Joshua, the only fighter to defeat both Parker and Whyte.

The two fighters came face to face ahead of Sunday's heavyweight clash in London. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker