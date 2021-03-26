Legendary voice of Taupō Ironman gutted to miss 2021 event

The splash in the water, the purr along tarmac and the rhythmic pitter-patter along Lake Taupō's foreshore remain, but one sound will be glaringly absent at New Zealand's Ironman this weekend - its voice.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mike Reilly, known as the Voice of Ironman, has been welcoming home exhausted athletes crossing the line at ironman events around the world for over two decades.

"It's everything to them, and I want to give them absolutely everything," Reilly told 1 NEWS.

But the enigmatic legend will not be present at the event in Taupō for the first time in 21 years, forced to watch on from his home in the United States due to the restrictions of Covid-19.

"It's killing me. I mean without being able to start off [the year] there it's just not right," Reilly said.

Although he, like many internationals, could not make it this year, his voice lived on in the lakeside town, residents reciting his iconic saying - you are an ironman.

However, it never beats the real thing, Reilly delivering a final message to competitors on the start line this weekend.