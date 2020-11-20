Lawn Bowls legend calls time on illustrious career

Kiwi lawn bowls legend Jo Edwards has announced her retirement after dominating the sport for two decades.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In what has been an illustrious career, Edwards has claimed many top honours with two Pairs Outdoor World Championship titles and three Commonwealth Games gold medals.

Her second world championship crown was achieved alongside her best friend Val Smith and Edwards says that moment was among the highlights in her storied career.

"The 2008 world bowls, I won the pairs with my best mate. We started bowls together and grew up together. To win a gold medal with your best mate — it's almost like a fairytale come true," Edwards said.