Laurel Hubbard returns to NZ Weightlifting squad for Olympic qualifying games

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has returned to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming Arafura Games, an Olympic qualifying event.

Hubbard, 41, returns to the international arena for the first time since last year's Commonwealth Games, having underwent surgery on an elbow injury suffered on the Gold Coast.

The team has been named after a staggering weekend in which 133 records were broken at competitions in both Auckland and Dunedin.

The duo of Megan Gifford and Kanah Andrews-Nahu set 13 of those records between them, both selected to compete.

The Arafura Games take place from April 26 and May 4 this year, with 30 nations expected to compete.

NZ weightlifting squad: Laurel Hubbard, Bailey Rogers, Megan Gifford, Kanah Andrews-Nahu, Cameron McTaggart.

Laurel Hubbard. Source: Photosport
