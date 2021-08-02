Laurel Hubbard bows out of Olympics without completing a lift

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has fallen out of the Olympics without successfully completing a snatch attempt.
The three failed attempts meant Hubbard was eliminated from the competition with a did not finish marker.
The 42-year-old lost control of her first attempt of 120kg on the way up, dropping the bar behind her. It appeared she completed her second attempt of 125kg, but the judges disagreed, ruling she had pressed the bar up rather than lifting it cleanly.
On her final attempt, again at 125kg, she failed to control the bar again and it crashed to the mat behind her. She gave a wave and smile to the crowd before exiting the competition.
