Laurel Hubbard bows out of Olympics without completing a lift

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has fallen out of the Olympics without successfully completing a snatch attempt.

The Kiwi weightlifter attempted 125kg twice after failing 120kg, but couldn't put together a clean lift. Source: TVNZ

The three failed attempts meant Hubbard was eliminated from the competition with a did not finish marker.

The 42-year-old lost control of her first attempt of 120kg on the way up, dropping the bar behind her. It appeared she completed her second attempt of 125kg, but the judges disagreed, ruling she had pressed the bar up rather than lifting it cleanly.

Laurel Hubbard drops the bar during her snatch attempt at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

On her final attempt, again at 125kg, she failed to control the bar again and it crashed to the mat behind her. She gave a wave and smile to the crowd before exiting the competition.

