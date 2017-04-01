Laurel Hubbard to become first Kiwi transgender athlete in Commonwealth Games history

The New Zealand Olympic Committee have named a 12-strong contingent for next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, with Laurel Hubbard to become the first transgender athlete to compete for New Zealand at the games.

Source: 1 NEWS

Hubbard, 39, will be the sole lifter in the over 90kg category, representing New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games for the first time.

The duo of Alethea Boon and Andrea Miller will also compete on the Gold Coast, having both represented New Zealand in other sports, Boon in gymnastics at the 1998 and 2002 games, Miller winning bronze in the hurdles in 2010.

In the men's team, Glasgow gold medal winner Richie Patterson headlines a strong contingent, where he'll become the first New Zealander to compete at four separate Commonwealth Games'.

Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand high performance manager Simon Kent says that the team have worked hard, backing the 12-strong outfit for glory on the Gold Coast.

"There's been a lot of hard work to get to this point and now these athletes can really work towards the games," he said.

"We're going to Gold Coast 2018 to compete at the top level and we want to bring back more medals than we did in Glasgow.

The New Zealand side will be hoping to add to it's impressive haul of 39 medals won in weightlifting in Commonwealth Games history.

Women: Phillipa Patterson -53kg, Alethea Boon -58kg, Andrea Miller -69kg, Bailey Rogers -75kg, Tracey Lambrechs -90kg, Laurel Hubbard +90kg.