Late schedule change sees Bond replaced as NZ flagbearer

A last-minute change to the Olympic rowing schedule has forced Hamish Bond to hand over his opening ceremony flagbearer duties, as he instead prepares for an early race tomorrow morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion boxer David Nyika has been named in his place by Chef de Mission Rob Waddell.

Bond was told this evening that the New Zealand men’s rowing eight would now be racing tomorrow.

“Unfortunately, this late and unexpected change means I’ve had to make a very tough decision,” said Bond.

“Although being flagbearer is a huge honour, ultimately I came to Tokyo to compete and that means I need to prioritise being in the best possible condition for racing tomorrow.

“I have no doubt that David and Sarah will do a fantastic job leading the team and I look forward to watching them carry our flag.”

For Nyika, this afternoon’s news was yet another twist in his long and complex journey to the Olympic Games.

“This was hugely unexpected but I couldn’t be more proud to step up,” said Nyika.

“This is a huge honour and there's so many athletes who are deserving of this privilege, it’s really special and I’m super proud.

“Filling Hamish Bond’s shoes will be a big ask but I’m really looking forward to walking alongside Sarah and representing the New Zealand team and our nation.