Late change to men's cycling sprint team before Track Cycling World Cup kicks off

New Zealand have made a late change to the men's cycling sprint team ahead of next week’s Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Brisbane.

New Zealand men's team pursuit trio: Ethan Mitchell, Eddie Dawkins and Sam Webster Source: Cycling NZ

Sam Dakin will replace Eddie Dawkins for the team sprint competition alongside Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster.

It comes after a string of disappointing results for the team made up of Sam Webster, Ethan Mitchell and Eddie Dawkins.

Last week they failed to podium at the Hong Kong World Cup and last night they finished third at the Cambridge World Cup after Dawkins was seen to be struggling to keep up with the pace in qualifying.

This will be the first change to the team in 10-years of riding together.

In a statement sent to 1 NEWS, Cycling New Zealand High Performance Director, Martin Barras said that after two back-to-back competitions in the demanding third-wheel position, it was felt that Dawkins needs a break to refreshen and prepare for February’s UCI World Championships in Germany.

Barras said that Dakin had impressed at the trial last month and in the world cup competition, and will benefit greatly from the experience.

The men’s team sprint is ranked inside the top-eight teams with its place at the world championships secure.