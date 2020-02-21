TODAY |

Last week road cycling, this week rowing glory for Olympic great Hamish Bond

Source:  1 NEWS

What a week it's been for two-time Olympic gold medalist Hamish Bond.

After winning the men’s road cycling time trial champs, Bond this week claimed the men’s rowing pair title. Source: 1 NEWS

Fresh from taking out the men's time trial at the New Zealand road cycling championships, he's struck gold again at the national rowing championships.

He and crew mate James Lassche took out the men's pair, and are also vying for Olympic selection in the eight.

What better way to nail their spot than smashing a field stacked with national squad members.

The duo racked up their third national title together, and a record ninth for Bond.

Also nabbing a fair few titles of her own is world pairs champion Grace Prendergast.

Along with Emma Dyke, she held off world champions Kerri Growler and Beth Ross by 0.05 sec.

