Last-gasp leap sees Stedman steal shock long jump silver

A massive final jump has seen Kiwi long jumper William Stedman leap onto the podium and win silver at the Tokyo Paralympics this evening.

William Stedman of New Zealand competes in the men's long jump - T36 on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Source: Getty

The 21-year-old looked completely out of the medal race going into the final jump, sitting in sixth, and having just recorded a foul on his previous attempt.

But that didn't faze the youngster, as he found the energy and stamina to soar through the air and onto the podium in extraordinary fashion, breaking a national record in the process.

Stedman's best attempt through five jumps had been 5.46m, good enough for just sixth place. But a final jump of 5.64m saw him rocket up the leaderboard and take silver.