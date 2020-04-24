TODAY |

Largest ever Polynesian draft class selected in the 2020 NFL draft

Source:  1 NEWS

The largest ever Polynesian draft class was selected in the 2020 NFL draft, which concluded today.

Eleven Polynesian players were selected in the draft. Source: Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

Eleven Polynesian players were selected, headlined by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was taken by the Maimi Dolphins with the fifth overall pick.

Tua Tagovailoa. Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins pick Tua Tagovailoa with fifth selection in NFL draft

Polynesians represent 5.4% of the top 204 players selected in the 2020 @nfldraft despite being only 0.3 % of the U.S. population (18x community size),” the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame wrote on its Instagram account.

The Buffalo Bills selected Iowa defensive end AJ Epenesa in the second round with the 54th pick.

Buffalo Bills pick pass rusher of Samoan descent in second round of NFL draft

Part-Samoan defensive back Julian Blackmon, who played at Utah, was taken by the Colts with pick 85 in the third round.

The New England Patriots drafted two Polynesian players, using pick 91 to draft UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi.

In the sixth round, the six-time Super Bowl champions picked Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia with pick 204.

Former rugby player Leki Fotu, who has imposing size at 196cm (6-foot-5) and 150kg (330 pounds), was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 114th pick.

Former rugby player Leki Fotu gets picked up by Cardinals in NFL draft

San Diego State centre Keith Ismael was taken by the Washington Redskins in the fifth round with pick 156.

Utah career sacks leader Bradlee Anae was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with pick 179 in the fifth round.

Pass rusher Bradlee Anae, who has Cook Island and Samoan heritage, picked by Dallas Cowboys in NFL draft

Also in the class was Tongan-born offensive lineman Netane Muti, who was taken by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round with the 181st pick.

Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers with pick 186.

Utah defensive tackle John Penisini will have an opportunity to earn a spot on the Detroit Lions after being picked in the sixth round with the 197th selection.

Other Sport
Pacific Islands
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day
2
England star Jofra Archer loses his Cricket World Cup winners medal
3
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah expecting first child - 'We're expanding our bubble'
4
NRL coaches support Warriors by agreeing not to begin training until Kiwi club arrives
5
Pass rusher Bradlee Anae, who has Cook Island and Samoan heritage, picked by Dallas Cowboys in NFL draft
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

FBI investigating fire that left Missouri mosque badly damaged

Man flees on in-line skates after robbing Dunkin’ Donuts store in New York

Kanye West officially a billionaire
00:38

Two three-month-old penguin chicks take to the pool for swimming lessons at US zoo