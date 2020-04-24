Largest ever Polynesian draft class selected in the 2020 NFL draft

The largest ever Polynesian draft class was selected in the 2020 NFL draft, which concluded today.

Eleven Polynesian players were selected in the draft. Source: Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

Eleven Polynesian players were selected, headlined by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was taken by the Maimi Dolphins with the fifth overall pick.

Polynesians represent 5.4% of the top 204 players selected in the 2020 @nfldraft despite being only 0.3 % of the U.S. population (18x community size),” the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame wrote on its Instagram account.

The Buffalo Bills selected Iowa defensive end AJ Epenesa in the second round with the 54th pick.

Part-Samoan defensive back Julian Blackmon, who played at Utah, was taken by the Colts with pick 85 in the third round.

The New England Patriots drafted two Polynesian players, using pick 91 to draft UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi.

In the sixth round, the six-time Super Bowl champions picked Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia with pick 204.

Former rugby player Leki Fotu, who has imposing size at 196cm (6-foot-5) and 150kg (330 pounds), was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 114th pick.

San Diego State centre Keith Ismael was taken by the Washington Redskins in the fifth round with pick 156.

Utah career sacks leader Bradlee Anae was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with pick 179 in the fifth round.

Also in the class was Tongan-born offensive lineman Netane Muti, who was taken by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round with the 181st pick.

Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers with pick 186.