Lance Leota one of two Kiwis a step closer to making the NFL

It's one of the toughest leagues to crack into, but Lance Leota is one of two Kiwis a step closer to playing in the NFL and it's the latest milestone in a remarkable journey.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Leota and Shawn Tuione have been named to take part in the next international trial event for the league, a pathway that unearthed former NRL reject Jordan Mailata.

“I haven't found the word for that yet, but a whole lot of joy, a whole lot of joy. a lot of weight off my shoulders I can't wait. That'd be so exciting, you have no idea man, that would be my dream. That would be everything ticked off the box,” Leota said.

Leota is currently with the Leipzig Kings in Germany as a defensive lineman.

It turns out he’s also a handy barber off it.

“Yeah, it's one of my hidden talents. I learnt from one of the best out there in South Auckland,” he said.

Leota and Tuione are among nearly 50 internationals invited to an NFL tryout in London next month.

It's the same pathway taken by Mailata, who's just signed a $100 million contract to play left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Leota is giving 100 per cent, all for his baby daughter.

“My daughter was recently born, August 23rd, it's crazy,” he said.

“She stole my heart. It's sad I haven't seen her for a month now. She'll understand when she grows up it's all worth it, it's all for her, for family and it means a lot.”

Vaolele Grace was named after his mother, who passed away in 2017.