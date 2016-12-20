 

Lance Armstrong loses race to halt $139 million lawsuit

A federal judge today has refused to block the government's $NZ139 million lawsuit against Lance Armstrong, putting the former cyclist on course for trial in a 2010 case stemming from his performance-enhancing drug use.

A thousand Kiwi cyclists turned up to ride alongside Armstrong, who inevitably fielded questions about his chequered past.
Source: 1 NEWS

The lawsuit was filed by Armstrong's former US Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis. The federal government joined in 2013 after Armstrong publicly admitted he cheated to win the Tour de France seven times from 1999-2005.

Armstrong was stripped of those titles and banned from competition.

Armstrong has also taken huge hits financially, losing all his major sponsors and being forced to pay more than $NZ139 million in damages and settlements in a series of lawsuits .

The Landis lawsuit would be the biggest by far, and the ruling from US District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington was a major setback for Armstrong with a trial most likely in the fall.

Landis, himself a former doping cheat who was stripped of his 2006 Tour de France title, sued Armstrong under the federal False Claims Act, alleging Armstrong and his team committed fraud against the government when they cheated while riding under the Postal Service banner.

Armstrong was the centre of attention, and much support, as he went for a ride along the waterfront.
Source: 1 NEWS

According to court records, the contract paid the team, which was operated by Tailwind Sports Corp, about $NZ 44 million from 2000 to 2004. Armstrong got nearly $NZ18.8 million.

The law allows Landis and the government to sue to get that money back and for "treble" damages, or triple the amount, and Armstrong could be forced to pay all of it. Landis stands to receive up to 25 percent of any damages awarded.

Armstrong claims he and the team don't owe the Postal Service anything because the agency made far more off the sponsorship than it paid.

Armstrong's lawyers have introduced internal studies for the agency that calculated benefits in media exposure topping $NZ139 million.

His personal story of recovering from testicular cancer that had spread to his brain, while forcefully denying persistent rumors of doping, had built his Lance Armstrong Foundation cancer charity into a $NZ696 million global brand and turned him into a celebrity.

Armstrong's cheating was finally uncovered in 2012 when the US Anti-Doping Agency, armed with sworn testimony from Landis and other former teammates, moved to strip Armstrong of his titles.

