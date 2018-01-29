 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I know the girls will be beating themselves up' - NZ Sevens skipper after Aussie thumping in Sydney

share

Source:

NZN

Humbled but not bowed, Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Goss says her side will be back.

Dejection for New Zealand after their loss to Australia in the Sydney Rugby Sevens women's final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday 28th January 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Dejection for New Zealand after their loss to Australia in the Sydney Rugby Sevens women's final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium.

Source: Photosport

The team to beat for the last 18 months in women's sevens, New Zealand were handed a stinging reality check from a rejuvenated Australia in the final of the world series tournament in Sydney.

Sunday's 31-0 loss in the one-sided decider was held up as an example of the fickle nature of sport by Goss.

However, she admits the loss to the Rio Olympic champions was "gutting" and a timely wakeup call ahead of their next tournament - the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

"I'm just feeling for the girls. They put a lot of effort in over the Christmas break and unfortunately we were beaten by a good Aussie side," she said.

"Playing in front of their supporters, it was a great opportunity for us to try and stand up and unfortunately we fell short."

New Zealand failed to cope with Australia's pressure defence which didn't concede a single try at the tournament.

The home side denied any space to Kiwi speedsters Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde, and once a turnover was made, finished ruthlessly.

Goss suggested there will be no shortage of analysis on the defeat, along with physical preparation, ahead of the Games.

Australia defeated NZ 31-0 to take out the tournament in Sydney.
Source: SKY

"We're a good, connected squad. I know the girls will be beating themselves up for a little bit but once we connect again and review those games, we'll be better for it in the long run," she said.

"Individually it's about getting the bodies right. I know the girls will work hard and push hard to get those 12 spots for the Comm Games."

Related

Sevens

Commonwealth Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

2
Etene Nanai-Seturo breaks a tackle during the HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens Quarter Final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday 28th January 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

'I believe that was disrespectful' - Warriors take aim at NZ Rugby after teen's Sevens selection

00:15
3
The son of ex-All Black Eroni made his presence known as NZ finished fifth in Sydney.

NZ rookie Caleb Clarke dazzles with stunning solo try against Fiji on sevens debut

00:15
4
Australia defeated NZ 31-0 to take out the tournament in Sydney.

'We can still improve' - Aussie sevens star calls for equality after Sydney victory

5
Robbie Manson (Wairau RC) NZ Mens single scull racing the qualification heat at WCIII on the Rotsee, Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday 7th July 2017 © Copyright Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Robbie Manson holds off Mahe Drysdale at North Island rowing club championships

00:20
The Kiwi artist won the best contemporary Christian music performance award.

LIVE: Grammy Awards kick off with Lorde nominated for Album of the Year

Watch the Grammy Awards live from New York City on TVNZ 2 today.


00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 