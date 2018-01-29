'I know the girls will be beating themselves up' - NZ Sevens skipper after Aussie thumping in Sydney

Humbled but not bowed, Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Goss says her side will be back.

Dejection for New Zealand after their loss to Australia in the Sydney Rugby Sevens women's final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium. Source: Photosport

The team to beat for the last 18 months in women's sevens, New Zealand were handed a stinging reality check from a rejuvenated Australia in the final of the world series tournament in Sydney.

Sunday's 31-0 loss in the one-sided decider was held up as an example of the fickle nature of sport by Goss.

However, she admits the loss to the Rio Olympic champions was "gutting" and a timely wakeup call ahead of their next tournament - the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

"I'm just feeling for the girls. They put a lot of effort in over the Christmas break and unfortunately we were beaten by a good Aussie side," she said.

"Playing in front of their supporters, it was a great opportunity for us to try and stand up and unfortunately we fell short."

New Zealand failed to cope with Australia's pressure defence which didn't concede a single try at the tournament.

The home side denied any space to Kiwi speedsters Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde, and once a turnover was made, finished ruthlessly.

Goss suggested there will be no shortage of analysis on the defeat, along with physical preparation, ahead of the Games.

"We're a good, connected squad. I know the girls will be beating themselves up for a little bit but once we connect again and review those games, we'll be better for it in the long run," she said.