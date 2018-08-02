Kiwis ready to take on world’s best at Auckland Dart Masters

Stephen Stuart
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Joseph Parker's team is weighing up whether they will appeal his recent loss to Dillian Whyte after reviewing the official scorecards from the weekend.
The Kiwi heavyweight lost in London on Sunday morning NZT by unanimous decision with the judges' scoring the fight in the Briton's favour 113-112, 115-110, 114-111.
However, Parker's handlers are concerned the head-butt which floored Parker at the end of the second round could have robbed him of a draw as they felt he was clearly winning it prior to the "knockdown" being awarded to Whyte.
Normally, a head clash like the one Parker was involved in sees the victim handed a five-minute recovery and no impact on scoring.
As a result, they feel Parker was robbed a 10-9 round on points and instead lost it 8-10.
"It's clear that the clash of heads in the second round had a significant impact on the fight – both in terms of the scorecards and Joseph's performance in the middle rounds," Duco Boxing said in a statement today.
"In light of what is clear evidence of a significant error by the officials, there is a legitimate question as to whether the result should stand. That's a question Duco will be asking the sanctioning bodies on Joseph's behalf."
The fight was refereed by veteran British official Ian John-Lewis.
British boxer Dillian Whyte has praised Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker after their brutal slugfest on Sunday.
Whyte called Parker a "coward" in a prefight interview with the New Zealander last month, but now has given the 26-year-old kudos for his fighting spirit.
In an interview on SKY Sports UK's Toe 2 Toe segment, the 30-year-old said he believed he bought out the best in Parker.
"In my opinion that is the best Joseph Parker – the one that fought me, the best one I have ever seen. possibly the best one ever," said Whyte.
"He's young, athletic, a man with a lot of ambition and me calling him a coward I knew that was going to get him to dig deep."
Parker was knocked down twice in the fight, with the Kiwi stunning and flooring Whyte in 12th round.
Whyte went onto to win their bout by unanimous decision, handing Parker the second loss of his professional career.
"You could tell from his big head and big legs, you could tell that he was a tough guy."
Whyte admitted he knew Parker could take a punch after watching his previous fights.
"You would see him (Parker) get hit in fights and he'll just shake it off.
"His punch power is good, his hand speed is very good. He's got 18 knockouts out of 25 fights, so we knew he could punch and knew he was very fast."