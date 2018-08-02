Kiwis ready to take on world’s best at Auckland Dart Masters

Joseph Parker's team is weighing up whether they will appeal his recent loss to Dillian Whyte after reviewing the official scorecards from the weekend.

The Kiwi heavyweight lost in London on Sunday morning NZT by unanimous decision with the judges' scoring the fight in the Briton's favour 113-112, 115-110, 114-111.

However, Parker's handlers are concerned the head-butt which floored Parker at the end of the second round could have robbed him of a draw as they felt he was clearly winning it prior to the "knockdown" being awarded to Whyte.

Normally, a head clash like the one Parker was involved in sees the victim handed a five-minute recovery and no impact on scoring.

As a result, they feel Parker was robbed a 10-9 round on points and instead lost it 8-10.

"It's clear that the clash of heads in the second round had a significant impact on the fight – both in terms of the scorecards and Joseph's performance in the middle rounds," Duco Boxing said in a statement today.

"In light of what is clear evidence of a significant error by the officials, there is a legitimate question as to whether the result should stand. That's a question Duco will be asking the sanctioning bodies on Joseph's behalf."