Kiwis optimistic as Commonwealth Games squash side named

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Commonwealth Games
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.
Dozens were critically injured in the shake overnight.
The multi-storey building is one of many destroyed by the quake today in Taiwan's east.
No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ