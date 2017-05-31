'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill continues to believe that his crew are not copying Team New Zealand's pedal powered boat - insisting that their hybrid grinding system is better.

Speaking at today's helmsmen's press conference, Spithill took his mind games up a notch when comparing Oracle and Team New Zealand.

"The Kiwis look like they've got race bikes, we've put a BMX in," Spithill said.

"It's working pretty well."