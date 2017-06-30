'The Kiwis got the drop on them' – four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner heaps praise on innovative Team NZ

A four-time America's Cup winner has heaped praise on Emirates Team New Zealand's fearless approach to innovations following their successes at this year's regatta in Bermuda, while also taking a small jab at Oracle and their skipper Jimmy Spithill.

Dennis Conner said the Kiwis' design process working inside the given parametres for the event was the key reason they outperformed Team USA on the Great Sound.

"The Kiwis got the drop on them in a lot of ways, including the pedal power," Conner told KUSI News.

"It was a much better idea. It turned out to be a real breakthrough because they had more hydraulic pressure all the time ... steady tacks, gybes and control of the sails."

Conner, who was the first defender to lose the America's Cup after Australia II's historic 1983 win, said Spithill's surprisingly sub-par performance also hindered Oracle's chances.

"I've lost that Cup a couple of times myself and it's a horrible, horrible feeling," he said.

"Spithill, he went out of the boundaries, he got over the line early, he committed several fouls. He just didn't have the best series he's ever had and he's paying for it with a loss."

Conner also took a small jab at the Oracle crew, saying that the American sailing community weren't as hurt by the loss as they could've been due to the Australian make up of the crew.

"Even though they are really not Americans as we know, there's still an American flag on their boat and so, as an American, I'm disappointed to see them (New Zealand) win," Conner said.

"In Stars and Stripes we had an all-American crew. There's no American crew on the Oracle boat so from that standpoint, OK, we'll wish them well and they did a good job."