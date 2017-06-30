 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'The Kiwis got the drop on them' – four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner heaps praise on innovative Team NZ

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A four-time America's Cup winner has heaped praise on Emirates Team New Zealand's fearless approach to innovations following their successes at this year's regatta in Bermuda, while also taking a small jab at Oracle and their skipper Jimmy Spithill.

The sailing legend says the Kiwi team's approach to design was the ultimate downfall of Oracle.
Source: KUSI News

Dennis Conner said the Kiwis' design process working inside the given parametres for the event was the key reason they outperformed Team USA on the Great Sound.

"The Kiwis got the drop on them in a lot of ways, including the pedal power," Conner told KUSI News.

Tuke posted on his Instagram the shenanigans his teammates got up to after winning the America’s Cup in Bermuda.
Source: Instagram/blairtuke

"It was a much better idea. It turned out to be a real breakthrough because they had more hydraulic pressure all the time ... steady tacks, gybes and control of the sails."

Conner, who was the first defender to lose the America's Cup after Australia II's historic 1983 win, said Spithill's surprisingly sub-par performance also hindered Oracle's chances.

"I've lost that Cup a couple of times myself and it's a horrible, horrible feeling," he said.

Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.
Source: Nine

"Spithill, he went out of the boundaries, he got over the line early, he committed several fouls. He just didn't have the best series he's ever had and he's paying for it with a loss."

Conner also took a small jab at the Oracle crew, saying that the American sailing community weren't as hurt by the loss as they could've been due to the Australian make up of the crew.

"Even though they are really not Americans as we know, there's still an American flag on their boat and so, as an American, I'm disappointed to see them (New Zealand) win," Conner said.

"In Stars and Stripes we had an all-American crew. There's no American crew on the Oracle boat so from that standpoint, OK, we'll wish them well and they did a good job."

It is not yet known whether Oracle founder and billionaire Larry Ellison will fund a campaign to try and win the Auld Mug back.

Glenn Ashby said "I think their mums and girlfriends will go crook" after his crew threw their fancy bags away.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:12
1
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:44
2
Steve Hansen said ABs prop Owen Franks didn't talk about it and said that some players do uncharacteristic acts in the game "in the heat of the moment".

Video: 'If they don't see it move on' - Steve Hansen weighs in on Mako Vunipola's alleged 'squirrel grip' on Owen Franks

00:29
3
t

'The Kiwis got the drop on them' – four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner heaps praise on innovative Team NZ

4
Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo with his new twin sons.

'So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life' - Ronaldo leaves Portugal team to be with twin sons

02:11
5
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

00:29
t

'The Kiwis got the drop on them' – four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner heaps praise on innovative Team NZ

The sailing legend says the Kiwi team's approach to design was the ultimate downfall of Oracle.

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.

01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug

Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.


02:11
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

Beware - this discussion might get you very upset.

04:15
Many Kiwis tune out to the wider world listening to music while exercising.

Tragic death of Auckland teen struck by train leads parents to support One Ear Out campaign

"It's easily being distracted, it just takes a split second and then something like this could happen."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ