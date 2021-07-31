TODAY |

Kiwis finish 12th in mixed-team triathlon relay

Source:  1 NEWS

The Kiwi mixed-team triathlon relay were unable to add to the New Zealand medal count today after finishing 12th in the final event at Odaiba Bay in Tokyo.

Jonathon Brownlee of Team Great Britain cycles during the Mixed Relay Triathlon on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Source: Getty

One week ago today, triathlete Hayden Wilde nabbed a bronze in the individual men's race, adding optimism to New Zealand's medal chances in mixed-team event.

Wilde, along with Ainsley Thorpe, Tayler Reid and Nicele van Der Kaay were unable to deliver today, however, struggling to move out of the back in the opening two legs.

The tough start saw the Kiwis playing catch-up throughout the event and despite a valiant push from Reid and van Der Kaay, the deficit was too great.

The Kiwis ultimately finished 3:12 behind gold medalists Team Great Britain.

Team GB were followed by Team USA and France who picked up silver and bronze respectively. 

Other Sport
Olympics
