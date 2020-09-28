Kiwis fail to finish as Julian Alaphilippe claims Road World Championship

Julian Alaphilippe burst into tears and collapsed after winning the Road World Championships men's road race in Imola, Italy.

France's Julian Alaphilippe celebrates after winning the men's elite event, at the road cycling World Championships, in Imola, Italy. Source: Associated Press

The 28-year-old dedicated the title to his late father who died in June.

He showed much of the same emotional heartbreak as he did after winning stage two of the Tour de France.

The Frenchman launched a stunning breakaway attack which led a 24 second victory, beating a chasing group containing many of the world's in-form riders.