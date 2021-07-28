Kiwis Donoghue, Osborne win silver in women's double sculls

Kiwi rowers Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne have claimed a silver medal in the women's double sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics this afternoon.

Donoghue and Osborne started slow out of the blocks, sitting fourth after the first 500m but surged to second by the halfway mark.

Ahead of them, the Romanian duo of Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis were setting a blistering time, sitting 3.58 seconds ahead of the Kiwis with 1000m to go.

As they race went on, it became clear the action was more about who would join Romania on the podium as the Netherlands and Lithuania began to make their moves to rein in the Kiwis.

New Zealand continued to fend them off though, holding on to second at the 1500m mark before Netherlands made one last push for silver.

Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne of New Zealand celebrate winning silver in the double sculls at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Donoghue and Osborne held on though, finishing with a time of 6:44.82 - 0.91 seconds ahead of bronze medallists Netherlands.

Romania meanwhile set an Olympic record with a time of 6:41.03 to win gold.

It comes after the men's double sculls and the women's quadruple sculls both finished second in their respective B finals earlier today.

It's New Zealand's second medal of the Games following Hayden Wilde's bronze in the triathlon on Monday.