Kiwis bring down curtain on successful Tokyo Paralympics

The New Zealand Paralympic team have closed out their Paralympic Games with a total of 12 medals - six gold, three silver and three bronze.

Sophie Pascoe led the Kiwis charge with a total of four medals, bringing her career total to 19 and further solidifying herself as New Zealand’s greatest Paralympian.

Danielle Aitchison was the break out star. The 20-year-old was competing in her Paralympics debut and bagged a silver in the T37 200m and a bronze in the T37 100 metre final.

Will Stedman doubled his medal tally from Tokyo, stunning his competitors with a clutch jump in the T37 long jump and then backing it up 16 hours later with a bronze in the 400m final.

Lisa Adams and Toupo Neiufi bagged their first games medals, both winning gold. Along with Holly Robinson who came away with her first ever international title, keeping fans on the edge of their seats before pulling out the best throw for last and becoming a Paralympic champion.