Kiwi Zane Robertson shatters NZ marathon record, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Kiwi runner Zane Robertson has set a new New Zealand men's marathon record time in his debut at the distance, booking his spot at next year's Tokyo Olympics in the process.

Robertson, 29, claimed third place at this afternoon's Gold Coast Marathon, running the 42km in two hours, eight minutes and nine seconds.

What's sweeter for Robertson will be beating the former New Zealand record, set by his brother Jake Robertson in March last year.

Japan's Yuta Shitara claimed first place with a time of 2:07:50, followed closely by Kenya's Barnabas Kiptum in second place.

The result also seals Robertson's place at next year's Track and Field World Championships, to be held in Doha.
 

Source: Gold Coast Marathon
