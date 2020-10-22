Kiwi World Ocean Race entry getting small taste of what’s to come

New Zealand's first entry to the World Ocean Race in more than a decade will take on its first ever race tomorrow in the Coastal Classic.

Kiwi sailor Bianca Cook has been leading their campaign, creating a new offshore racing pathway for emerging Kiwi talent.

For some of Cook’s Kiwi crew, this week has been the first time preparing a World Ocean Race boat and tomorrow will be their first test racing one as they race from Devonport in Auckland to Russell up north.

“Everyone’s developing their skills and learning this boat and getting stuck in and just really wanting to get us out there,” Cook told 1 NEWS.

One of the young sailors learning the ropes just happens to be Cook's younger sister, Paige Maree.

“This is definitely a step in the right direction to be able to race on the bigger boat and race with these amazing sailors,” she said.

The 12-strong crew also includes sailing legend Tony Rae and Ocean Race champion Darryl Wislang.