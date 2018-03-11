Kiwi world champion Tom Walsh takes out ninth National Shot Put title

Kiwi shot put star Tom Walsh has wrapped up his ninth consecutive title with a workmanlike performance at the national athletics championships in Hamilton.

The Olympic bronze medallist, coming off a gold medal-winning showing at the world indoor championships last week, was unsurprisingly below his best but still managed a solid 21.58m effort at Porritt Stadium.

Walsh, 26, didn't threaten the New Zealand record 22.31m he set in Birmingham a week ago but looked sharp across the circle in opening with 21.22m before building to his fourth-round winning effort.

The outdoor world champion now contests two inner city competitions next week, taking on half a dozen 21m-plus throwers in Timaru and Christchurch as he builds towards next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.