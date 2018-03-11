Kiwi world champion Tom Walsh takes out ninth National Shot Put title

Source:NZN
Kiwi shot put star Tom Walsh has wrapped up his ninth consecutive title with a workmanlike performance at the national athletics championships in Hamilton.
The Olympic bronze medallist, coming off a gold medal-winning showing at the world indoor championships last week, was unsurprisingly below his best but still managed a solid 21.58m effort at Porritt Stadium.
Walsh, 26, didn't threaten the New Zealand record 22.31m he set in Birmingham a week ago but looked sharp across the circle in opening with 21.22m before building to his fourth-round winning effort.
The outdoor world champion now contests two inner city competitions next week, taking on half a dozen 21m-plus throwers in Timaru and Christchurch as he builds towards next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Leading his international competition will be American Ryan Whiting, who will be joined by Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist O'Dayne Richards (Jamaica), Australia champion Damien Birknhead and rising Polish star Konrad Bukowiecki.
