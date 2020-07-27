Kiwi world champ rower shares battle with depression after missing 2016 Olympics

One of New Zealand’s top Olympic rowers has co-authored a book with the aim of helping Kiwi’s overcome depression.

Eve MacFarlane took time off from the sport after failing to qualify for the finals at the Rio Olympics in 2016 despite being the world champion the year before and a favourite for an Olympic medal.

It was then that MacFarlane discovered she was suffering with depression and began the journey back to normality.

“Just needed a bit of a physical and mental rest and that’s when I got diagnosed with depression,” MacFarlane said.

“It was a slow progression into it and a slow progression out of it.”

Co-creating How We Got Happy with friend Jono Nabbs, the book details the story of 20 young Kiwis who overcame depression.

Source: TVNZ

MacFarlane hopes readers can see similarities in their journey with depression and use it as a tool to get better.