Kiwi women's double sculls crew into final, men miss out

New Zealand double sculls rowing crew Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne are one step closer to an Olympic medal after qualifying for the final with a second-place finish in their semi-final this afternoon.

The world champions are looking to add an Olympic gold to their collection, but will be wary of the strong competition around them, after the Romanian crew of Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis comfortably beat the Kiwis in the semi-final, crossing the line nearly five second in front.

But with the top three of each semi-final guaranteed a final spot, the Kiwi crew may have left a bit in the tank for the medal race on Wednesday.

In the men's double semi-finals, Jack Lopas and Chris Harris were unable to advance to the final, finishing in fourth spot.

Earlier, Emma Twigg cruised to a dominant victory in the women's single sculls quarter-finals and looks on track for her first podium in her third Olympics.

Men's single sculler Jordan Parry was unable to overcome a strong field in his quarter-final and missed out on a semi-final spot.

The women's quad were also unable to advance from their repechage, finishing third.