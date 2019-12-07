TODAY |

Kiwi women's cycling teams get NZ off to golden start at World Cup in Cambridge

Source:  1 NEWS

A pair of women's teams have claimed New Zealand's first two golds on the opening day of the track cycling World Cup in Cambridge.

Rushlee Buchanan, Holly Edmondston, Bryony Botha and Kirstie James of New Zealand pose with their gold medals following the final of the Womens Team Pursuit during the Cambridge UCI Track World Cup Source: Getty

The women's team pursuit, featuring Rushlee Buchanan, Holly Edmondston, Bryony Botha and Kirstie James, were too fast for world champions Australia, defending the World Cup gold they also achieved last weekend in Hong Kong.

The squad finished with a time of 4:10.705 - four seconds better than the national record set earlier in qualifying.

They were also just half a second short of the world record held by Great Britain with their race over 4000m.

The women's sprint team of Olivia Podmore and Natasha Hansen then added a second gold for New Zealand with a stunning come-from-behind victory to pip Poland by 0.002 seconds in the final.

The men's teams were also on the podium last night with two bronzes.

The men's pursuit of Aaron Gate, Dylan Kennett, Jordan Kerby and Regan Gough beat Russia to reach the podium and former world champion sprinters Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins rebounded from a disappointing preliminary race to beat Trinidad and Tobago in their third-place playoff.

Racing continues in Cambridge today and tomorrow.

