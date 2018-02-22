 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Kiwi Winter Olympic hero Nico Porteous explains his decision not to perform high-flying manoeuvres in final ski run

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand Olympic freestyle skier Nico Porteous believes he left everything out on the snow in PyeongChang, despite performing no high flying manoeuvres in his last run today.

The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.
Source: SKY

Porteous, 16, was in second position before his final run but opted to cruise in his final outing.

"I'd done as much as I could and if that wasn't enough, then it wasn't enough," Porteous told SKY Sports NZ.

Porteous had a dream second run which at one stage had him leading the entire competition, he nailed all his high flying tricks to perfection which earned him 94.80 points from the judges.

"I had no clue that was coming, I mean was happy with the way I skied and that's all I can be proud of.

"For the judges to reflect that it's just, yeah insane."

The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.
Source: SKY

The young Kiwi finished with bronze after a brilliant day for New Zealand at the Games with fellow 16-year-old Zoe Stadowski-Synnott winning bronze in the women's big air snowboard event hours earlier.

Porteous was overtaken by Americans Alex Ferreira and David Wise who saved their best runs for last.

Wise won gold with a score of 97.20 and Ferreira took silver after scoring 96.40.

Related

Olympics

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics
00:15
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Watch: The moment a beaming Nico Porteous steps on the podium to receive Winter Olympics bronze
00:42
The 15-year-old will be the youngest New Zealander competing at the event in a fortnight in Cardrona.

'I'm really, really lucky to be here' - teen star Nico Porteous still buzzing about competing at Winter Games
00:30
The 15-year-old couldn't quite believe the power of the Audi during a promo for the Winter Games near Queenstown.

'Whoa!' - Giddy teen freestyle skier Nico Porteous reacts in classic fashion as he sits in high-powered sports car

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi Winter Olympic hero Nico Porteous explains his decision not to perform high-flying manoeuvres in final ski run

00:14
2
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

00:15
3
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


00:15
4
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Watch: The moment a beaming Nico Porteous steps on the podium to receive Winter Olympics bronze

01:41
5
Sadowski-Synnott, 16, said she couldn't believe she was standing next to some of her snowboarding idols on the podium in PyeongChang.

Video: 'It was pretty crazy' - Kiwi Zoi Sadowski-Synnott still coming to terms with bronze medal at Winter Olympics

01:04
A group of six dolphins were enjoying some human companionship at Matauri Bay today.

Watch: 'Only in New Zealand!' Lucky swimmers surrounded by playful dolphins in shallows at Northland beach

Auckland resident Joe Hickey was visiting Matauri Bay with his mother, who is on holiday from England, when the magical moment occurred.

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

Porteous, 16, secured third place with fellow Kiwi Beau-James Wells finishing in fourth place at the men's freeski halfpipe final.

Photos of the five National Party MPs in contention for the role of National Party leader

10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Find out what they were like at school and the most courageous thing they've ever done.


00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal with bronze in South Korea.

04:53
It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

At 12.51pm, the same time the earthquake struck seven years ago, a minute's silence was observed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 