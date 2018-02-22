Kiwi Winter Olympic hero Nico Porteous explains his decision not to perform high-flying manoeuvres in final ski run

New Zealand Olympic freestyle skier Nico Porteous believes he left everything out on the snow in PyeongChang, despite performing no high flying manoeuvres in his last run today.

Porteous, 16, was in second position before his final run but opted to cruise in his final outing.

"I'd done as much as I could and if that wasn't enough, then it wasn't enough," Porteous told SKY Sports NZ.

Porteous had a dream second run which at one stage had him leading the entire competition, he nailed all his high flying tricks to perfection which earned him 94.80 points from the judges.

"I had no clue that was coming, I mean was happy with the way I skied and that's all I can be proud of.

"For the judges to reflect that it's just, yeah insane."

The young Kiwi finished with bronze after a brilliant day for New Zealand at the Games with fellow 16-year-old Zoe Stadowski-Synnott winning bronze in the women's big air snowboard event hours earlier.

Porteous was overtaken by Americans Alex Ferreira and David Wise who saved their best runs for last.