Kiwi weightlifter Signal out of Olympics with shoulder injury

New Zealand weightlifter Megan Signal has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics due to a shoulder injury.

Megan Signal. Source: Photosport

Signal was due to compete in women's 76kg class today.

It is a bitter blow for the Auckland-based athlete who was on debut at Tokyo and previously missed out by a whisker on selection for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, also due to injury.

Signal currently holds seven New Zealand records as well as two Oceania records.

She said her preparation for the Games had been excellent and she was looking forward to competition.

"It's hard to put into words the feelings from these last couple of days leading into my withdrawal," Signal said.