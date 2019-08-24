Kiwi underdog eliminates Aussie heavyweight from NZ Darts Masters

Kiwi Ben Robb caused the shock of the night at the New Zealand Darts Masters in Hamilton, eliminating Australian superstar Simon Whitlock.
A year after Whitlock defeated Robb at the Auckland Darts Masters, the Cantabrian gained revenge, taking a 6-4 victory over the Australian, the second Kiwi to ever register a win at the NZ Darts Masters.
In the first to six clash, Robb fell behind early with Whitlock taking a 2-0 lead from the first two legs.
Robb though, came roaring back into the contest, taking the next four legs to take the lead at 4-2.
Whitlock hit back to bring the scores to 4-3, showing his composure to hit a double 16 after Robb missed the chance to cement his advantage, before hitting 127 with his last three darts to level scores at 4-4.
Unaffected by his opponent's recovery though, Robb would close out the next two legs, giving the Hamilton crowd something to cheer, and advancing to the quarter-finals.
The Kiwi will face England's Rob Cross later tonight, with the winner to move into the semi-final and face the winner of Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson.