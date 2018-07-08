Kiwi UFC star Dan 'Hangman' Hooker leaves opponent on the canvas with first-round KO

Kiwi Dan 'Hangman' Hooker has stormed to another victory, this time at UFC 226, defeating Brazil's Gilbert Burns with a first-round knockout.

Hooker, 28, picked up his fourth straight win since moving up from featherweight last year, coming away with a knockout victory after just two minutes 28 seconds.

The Kiwi unleashed a left hook to Burns' body, sending him to the canvas before trying a hammer fist, only for the referee to stop the fight.

"Give me someone in the top 10," Hooker said after his 16th career stoppage win.