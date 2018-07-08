Kiwi UFC star Dan 'Hangman' Hooker leaves opponent on the canvas with first-round KO

Source:
Kiwi Dan 'Hangman' Hooker has stormed to another victory, this time at UFC 226, defeating Brazil's Gilbert Burns with a first-round knockout.
Hooker, 28, picked up his fourth straight win since moving up from featherweight last year, coming away with a knockout victory after just two minutes 28 seconds.
The Kiwi unleashed a left hook to Burns' body, sending him to the canvas before trying a hammer fist, only for the referee to stop the fight.
"Give me someone in the top 10," Hooker said after his 16th career stoppage win.
"Put some respect on my name. That's four in a row. You're getting these boys hurt, you've got to get someone on my level. Let's go."
